MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A Marysville High School sophomore has been arrested after they allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at another student during a fight in a bathroom.
Marysville police say officers responded to the campus on Thursday morning and classrooms were locked down.
The incident appears to have stemmed from a fight that took place in a campus bathroom. Police say two students got into a fight in the bathroom and, at some point during the altercation, one of the juveniles pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other student.
Police say the student who allegedly had the gun is a 15-year-old sophomore at Marysville High. The student was taken into custody with the help of school staff.
Officers were able to seize the gun after the incident and have linked it to the student in custody.
The student in custody has since been arrested and is being booked into juvenile hall on several firearms-related charges.
The lockdown was lifted after officers finished their investigation and a regular class schedule has resumed.