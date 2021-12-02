MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A student is in custody after a report of a weapon on campus at Marysville High School prompted a precautionary lockdown on Thursday morning.
The school district sent out an alert to parents notifying them about the situation.
Officers with the Marysville Police Department responded to campus and classrooms were locked down.
District officials later announced that a student was taken into custody.
Officers have since concluded their investigation and the lockdown was lifted. All students are safe and a regular class schedule is now resuming, the district says.
Parents were urged to not come to campus for the time being.