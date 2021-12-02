CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Marysville News

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A student is in custody after a report of a weapon on campus at Marysville High School prompted a precautionary lockdown on Thursday morning.

The school district sent out an alert to parents notifying them about the situation.

READ MORE: 1-Year-Old Child Dies After Crash On EB I-80 In Davis

Officers with the Marysville Police Department responded to campus and classrooms were locked down.

READ MORE: Suspect In Custody Hours After Barricading Himself In Elk Grove Home After Car Chase

District officials later announced that a student was taken into custody.

Officers have since concluded their investigation and the lockdown was lifted. All students are safe and a regular class schedule is now resuming, the district says.

MORE NEWS: Now-Former Manteca Teacher Arrested On Suspicion Of Inappropriate Communication With A Minor

Parents were urged to not come to campus for the time being.