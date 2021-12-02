CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man died after being struck by two vehicles while crossing the street near North Highlands Thursday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Hillsdale Boulevard and Greenholme Drive in the Foothills Farms area.

CHP officers at the scene confirmed a 57-year-old North Highlands man with a walker was crossing the street when he was struck by Subaru Impreza and knocked to the ground. Moments later, an oncoming Jeep ran the man over.

The man, who has yet to be officially identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Subaru was driven by a 24-year-old Sacramento woman and the Jeep was driven by a 54-year-old North Highlands man. The CHP said neither driver is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.