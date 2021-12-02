ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A suspect wanted for an attempted homicide case has been arrested after a collision in Roseville late Thursday morning.
Roseville police say officers were involved in a chase with the suspect before the crash.
Exactly where the chase started is unclear, but the collision happened at the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Sun City boulevards and involved several other cars. The suspect was taken into custody at that scene, police say.
Westbound Pleasant Grove Boulevard at Sun City was closed due to the incident.
The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.