STOCKTON (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider who originally got away from officers after a chase in Stockton was later involved in a crash and is now in critical condition, police say.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon. Stockton police say officers initially tried to pull over a motorcyclist near Pershing Avenue and Lincoln Road for a traffic violation, but the rider kept on going.READ MORE: 1-Year-Old Child Dies After Crash On EB I-80 In Davis
A short chase ensued that was quickly called off for safety reasons, police say.READ MORE: Student In Custody After Report Of Weapon On Campus At Marysville High School
However, a short time later, police say that same motorcyclist was involved in a crash involving another vehicle along the 2700 block of West Benjamin Holt Drive. The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and had to be rushed to the hospital, police say.
No other injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Suspect In Custody Hours After Barricading Himself In Elk Grove Home After Car Chase
The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this point.