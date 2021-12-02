STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police on Thursday were investigating two robberies, one of which left an elderly man hospitalized.
The first incident was reported just after 9:45 a.m. from the 400 block of South Stanislaus Street. According to the Stockton Police Department, a man, 87, and a woman, 57, were at their home when they spotted a man stealing property from outside the home.
The 87-year-old man attempted to confront the suspect and was pushed to the ground. The woman attempted to intervene and was also pushed.
Stockton police said the suspect was described as a Black man around the age of 60 with a grey shirt.
The elderly man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Just more than two hours later, another robbery was reported from the 3200 block of Pacific Avenue. Stockton police said a man, 60, was working a business in the area when a suspect pulled out a knife and robbed him before running away from the scene.
The only description of the suspect was that he was either a white of Hispanic man who was wearing dark clothing.
Anyone who may have been a witness or has information on either incident is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.