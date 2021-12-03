SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 64-year-old man has died after a car crashed into a building in Sacramento early Tuesday morning.
Sacramento police say, just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a crash near Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and found that a vehicle had hit a building.READ MORE: Reported Shooting In Neighborhood Near Lodi’s Parade Of Lights Leads To Arrest Of Teen With Loaded Gun
Officers say the driver was found dead inside the car. He has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 64-year-old Larry Horton.READ MORE: Sacramento Mom Says Elementary School Was Slow To Notify Her Of Child's Broken Leg
No other injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Yuba County Water Agency Could Ship Billions Of Gallons Of Water To Bay Area Amid Drought
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this point in the investigation.