LODI (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after gunshots were fired in a Lodi neighborhood near the city’s Parade of Lights on Thursday night.
Lodi police say officers assigned to the Parade of Lights responded to the area of Oak and Sacramento streets just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots being heard.READ MORE: Man, 64, Dies After Car Crashes Into Building On Broadway In Sacramento
At the scene, officers spotted a teenage boy who was trying to run away from the area. He was detained and a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine was found in his waistband, officers say.READ MORE: Sacramento Mom Says Elementary School Was Slow To Notify Her Of Child's Broken Leg
Officers searched the area and soon discovered that both a business along W. Oak Street and a parked car along S. Sacramento Street had been hit by bullets.
No injuries have been reported, and police say no intended victims have come forward.MORE NEWS: Yuba County Water Agency Could Ship Billions Of Gallons Of Water To Bay Area Amid Drought
The 17-year-old boy has since been arrested and booked into juvenile hall. He is facing felony weapons and gang-related charges.