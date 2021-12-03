SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Mammoth Lakes man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged bank robberies across five Northern California counties earlier in the year.
The US Attorney’s Office for the East District of California announced the indictment against 38-year-old John William Boland on Friday.READ MORE: Have You Seen Her? Citrus Heights Veteran Missing Service Dog
Prosecutors allege Boland either robbed or tried to rob seven banks over the course of five weeks. Boland reportedly demanded that the teller give him money from the “second” drawer in each of the robberies. He also allegedly warned the teller to make sure the money didn’t have any dye packs or tracking devices.
In at least one robbery, prosecutors say Boland indicated that he was armed.READ MORE: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic To Embark On Massive 2022 Tour; UC Davis Date Set For September
The robberies all happened between March 29 and May 4. Banks in Sutter Creek, South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Redding, Placerville, El Dorado Hills and Rancho Cordova were hit.
Boland was arrested after the final attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo bank in Rancho Cordova thanks to a good description of him and his car from witnesses.MORE NEWS: Ceres Man, 74, Pleads Guilty To Running Breeding Farm For Cockfighting
If convicted, prosecutors say Boland is facing 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each county.