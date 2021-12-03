SACRAMENTO (AP/CBS13) – Parts of drought-stricken California may get some rain next week, forecasters said Friday.
A weak weather system passing through Monday and early Tuesday will bring chances of rain to the northern end of the Central Valley and over the mountains, the Sacramento National Weather Service office said.READ MORE: Downtown Sacramento Street Closures Begin Ahead Of California International Marathon
After a return of high pressure, another system is expected to move in on Thursday, bringing a better chance of precipitation to that region, the office said.
The 6-10 day @NWSCPC precipitation outlook is leaning towards chances of above normal precipitation. Stay tuned for updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3F8reJasU2
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 3, 2021
The San Francisco weather office said chances of Bay Area rain from Monday’s system are low and the second system’s signals are mixed, with no sign of any heavy rain.READ MORE: Alleged Catalytic Converter Thief Caught In Roseville By Deputies
In Southern California, there could be drizzle or showers from the first system and a better chance of rain at the end of the week, the San Diego weather office said.
This week’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows California firmly in the grip of drought. Most of the state is characterized as being in extreme drought, but the amount of area in the worst category – exceptional drought – has decreased over the past three months.MORE NEWS: Reported Shooting In Neighborhood Near Lodi’s Parade Of Lights Leads To Arrest Of Teen With Loaded Gun
Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.