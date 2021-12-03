ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in Roseville after deputies allegedly caught him with a sawed-off catalytic converter and other stolen items.
The arrest happened back in the early morning hours of Nov. 29.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to investigate an alarm at a business along Viking Place but didn’t initially find anything out of place.
However, a sergeant later drove through the area and noticed a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies and the sergeant went to investigate and soon encountered a man walking towards them. He had several objects in his hands, deputies say, and was ordered to drop them.
Turns out, the items were an electric saw and a sawed-off catalytic converter. Deputies say the catalytic converter had just been taken from an SUV behind a locked gate at the business.
Deputies also say two leaf blowers stolen from another nearby business were also later found in the suspect's vehicle.
The suspect, 41-year-old Clarence Wayne Anderson, was promptly arrested and is now facing charges of burglary, vandalism, tampering with a vehicle, receiving stolen property, and a probation violation.