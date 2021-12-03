SH Holiday Boutique
The 48th Annual Holiday Home Tour Boutique and Cafe
Through Sunday, December 5th
Sacred Heart School
856 39th Street
Farm Party Craft Sale
Sal’s Laughing Dog Farm
36171 State Highway 16 (Cross Street: Road 98)
Woodland, CA 95695
12 noon – 6 p.m.
Phone: (916) 233-9274
Instagram: @salslaughingdogfarm
Holiday Show of Hands Craft Fair
St. John the Evangelist School
5701 Locust Avenue
Carmichael, CA 95608
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Phone: (916) 481-8845
Facebook: @HolidayShowOfHands
Cost: FREE
Burger Patch
2301 K Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 Midnight
Sunday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday 11 a.m. – 12 Midnight
Phone: (916) 750-4200
Website: http://www.theburgerpatch.com
The Rich Groomer
San Juan Village Shopping Center
3291 Truxel Road Suite 23
Sacramento, CA 95833
8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Instagram: @therichgroomer
Website: http://www.therichgroomer.com
Labor and Delivery Expert
Trish Ware
Instagram: @labor.nurse.mama
Caulipower Scrambles
Website: http://www.eatcaulipower.com/en/
Instagram: @caulipower
