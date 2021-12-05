BRIDGEPORT (CBS13) — Officers responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 395 north of Highway 167 on Sunday, said CHP Bridgeport.
A Dodge sedan from Stockton, California was heading north on 395 while a Toyota truck from Lake Forest was heading south.
The Dodge driver swerved into the southbound lane and collided head-on with the Toyota.
Each vehicle’s driver died as a result of their injuries.
A Toyota passenger was airlifted to Renown Medical Center.
CHP Bridgeport said that the investigation is still ongoing.