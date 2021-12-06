CAMINO (CBS13) — A suspect who has barricaded themselves in a vehicle after a chase has Highway 50 blocked in both directions in El Dorado County on Monday morning.
The chase started in Solano County when a deputy spotted a pickup driving erratically and ended near Snows Road in the Camino area.
California Highway Patrol says the suspect barricaded themselves in the vehicle and won't come out.
Officers have deployed a drone to look into the car to make sure the suspect isn’t armed.
A K9 is also at the scene.
It’s not clear when Highway 50 will be reopened. Drivers are being urged to stay away for the time being.