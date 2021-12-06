ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove Unified officials say the person behind the threat posted online against “LCHS” has been identified.
The district says they learned of the threat Sunday night. With the threat being directed at LCHS, the same letters for Laguna Creek High School, the district immediately started working with law enforcement to investigate.READ MORE: Police Find No Credibility To Threats Received By Kimball High Students In Tracy
On Monday, Elk Grove Unified officials announced that law enforcement was able to trace the social media posting and identify the person behind it.READ MORE: Suspect Barricaded In Vehicle After CHP Chase; Highway 50 Blocked Near Camino
Authorities say the threat has been deemed not credible. Exactly who was behind the threat, and where they are located, has not been stated.
“We have asked parents to please take some time to remind their student that any threat spoken or written, which indicates doing harm to any person on a school site will be taken seriously, will involve law enforcement and parents and will be investigated,” the district wrote in a statement.MORE NEWS: Front Street Shelter Takes To Social Media To Get More Volunteers
Still, Elk Grove Unified officials say a police presence will be on campus at Laguna Creek High on Monday and Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.