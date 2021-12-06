MODESTO (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it believes there are potentially more victims after a Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of keeping his girlfriend prisoner for about a month.

In video released by the Sheriff’s office, you can see Saul Ortega, 29, dressed in a black shirt and pants come out of a Modesto home with his hands up as a SWAT team takes him into custody.

Stanislaus county deputies responded to a home Saturday after a security check request from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office regarding a 25-year-old woman who said she had escaped Ortega and had been held against her will and tortured for a month.

According to police records, Ortega has a lengthy criminal history including attempted carjacking, domestic violence and has an active restraining order against him protecting a separate person.

Adriana Rodriguez lives down the street from where Ortega was arrested.

“You pass by and it’s just a normal house, a home and then more is going on. You never know. It makes me concerned for other houses out here, like what is going on, what is happening behind those closed doors,” she said.

Deputies say the victim had injuries all over her body including burns and bruises and other injuries to disturbing to describe.

We asked the sheriff’s office why investigators believe there could be more victims and if the potential victims could be connected to his current case.

“Prior to their relationship there is belief that there may have been similar acts that occurred against other people,” said Sgt. Layton with the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the victim didn’t initially call authorities out of fear of her own family getting hurt based on threats allegedly made by the suspect.

Rodriguez is in awe of the victim’s brave escape and hopes other potential victims are encouraged by the woman’s actions.

“Not every victim gets lucky to the fact that the girl was able to escape, that is very strong of her you know,” she said.

During the attempt to take Ortega into custody, deputies say an elderly woman, identified as the suspect’s mother, was also detained but later released.

Investigators don’t believe she was aware or part of the alleged torture.

Ortega faces several charges including kidnapping, mayhem, and rape.