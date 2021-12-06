VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A Dixon man was arrested after leading authorities on an hour-long chase through four counties early Monday, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Matthew Ramos, 53, was booked into jail where he faces charges of evading and reckless driving.
According to the sheriff's office, Ramos failed to pull over when deputies attempted a traffic stop for a mechanical violation, erratic driving and a high rate of speed in Vacaville.
The chase started in unincorporated Solano County roads and eventually went on interstate 80 through Dixon and West Sacramento. The sheriff's office said California Highway Patrol officers took over at the Highway 50-Interstate 80 connector, through Sacramento and eventually arrested Ramos in El Dorado County near Camino.
No injuries were reported, but the sheriff’s office said some road signs were damaged by Ramos during the chase.