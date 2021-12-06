SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is fighting for their life after they were shot while driving along Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Monday.

It happened at around 2:15 p.m. The California Highway Patrol says they are looking for the suspect involved who was likely behind the wheel of a white Mercedes.

One witness told CBS13 the first gunshots were unrecognizable.

“Didn’t think much of it,” Matt Ritchie said. “We have construction going on.”

Ritchie, who works for Sacramento’s new Museum of Science and Curiosity, said he was on break at the time of the shooting.

“As I was walking back towards the building a few minutes later, I heard two more definite gunshots,” he said.

The window of a red Dodge Ram was shot out, and Ritchie says he watched the shooter take off.

“I saw the truck and then a white car speeding off,” he said.

Ritchie said museum visitors hit the ground, including a family and their baby.

“I saw the family ducking behind the car, instinctively protecting their baby, and then they sprinted towards the front door. They were moving fast,” he said “We locked the building down and called the police immediately making sure it was safe for the people to leave.”

The roadway rampage went on for miles. According to the CHP, it ended in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Richards Boulevard.

“We got reports that there were shots fired and the victim was hit,” said CHP spokesperson Mark Leavitt.

The driver struck is now fighting to survive as the CHP searches for the driver of a white Mercedes who they say pulled the trigger.

“If there’s a freeway shooting occurring just be a good witness be calm and back off,” Leavitt said.

Though road rage may not have been at play, the CHP is warning drivers to stay calm behind the wheel.

“Try to remain calm, don’t be so quick to honk your horn, back off if somebody cuts in front of you, let it go and just remember life is short,” Leavitt said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CHP is asking anyone who may have seen anything to call them immediately.