STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a man who barricaded himself inside of a vehicle for hours in Stockton Monday evening, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was safely taken into custody. The sheriff's office said no one was injured during the incident.
Just before 7 p.m., the sheriff's office sent out a message on social media saying they were dealing with a person in distress who had barricaded himself inside of a vehicle. Deputies said they initially responded to the area after reports of someone firing gunshots into the air shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Residents were warned to avoid the area of Waterloo Road and Filbert Street.
The man was believed to be armed, the sheriff's office said, but that has not yet been confirmed.
The sheriff’s office made the announcement of the arrest at around 11:15 p.m. Monday night.