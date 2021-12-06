STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies were engaged with a barricaded suspect in Stockton Monday evening, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Just before 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office sent out a message on social media saying they were dealing with a person in distress who had barricaded himself inside of a vehicle. Deputies said they initially responded to the area after reports of someone firing gunshots into the air shortly before 5:30 p.m.
The man is believed to be armed, the sheriff’s office said, but a weapon has not yet been spotted. Residents were warned to avoid the area of Waterloo Road and Filbert Street.
As of 9:35 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the main was still refusing to come out of the vehicle.