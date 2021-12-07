CERES (CBS13) — Officers say two drivers have been arrested and have had their cars impounded for a month after allegedly street racing in Ceres.
The incident happened Monday night. Ceres police say they saw two cars street racing on an unspecified highway through the city.
Both drivers were pulled over and officers soon arrested them. Their cars were also towed from the scene and have been impounded for up to 30 days.
Police note that, per California Vehicle Code, an officer can immediately arrest a driver and impound their car if they see that person taking part in a street race. Further, a person found guilty of taking part in a speed race will be required to do 40 hours of community service along with a fine – and possibly have their license suspended for anywhere from 90 days to 6 months.