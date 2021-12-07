GALT (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash off of Highway 99 in Sacramento County.
It happened just after 6 a.m. on Stockton Boulevard and Twin Cities Road, north of Galt.READ MORE: Witness Describes I-5 Shooting That Left Man With Life-Threatening Injuries In Sacramento
The husband of the woman driving says she lost control of the pickup truck, causing it to flip over into an embankment.READ MORE: Ceres Officers Arrest 2 Drivers, Impound Their Cars After Alleged Street Race
She was not hurt.MORE NEWS: Gavin Newsom On East Coast Talking About His New Children’s Book About Dealing With Dyslexia
No other cars were involved.