By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Galt News, Highway 99

GALT (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash off of Highway 99 in Sacramento County.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Stockton Boulevard and Twin Cities Road, north of Galt.

The husband of the woman driving says she lost control of the pickup truck, causing it to flip over into an embankment.

She was not hurt.

No other cars were involved.