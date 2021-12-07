Gov. Gavin Newsom Publishes Children's BookGov. Newsom is releasing his own children's book today. The book is called "Ben & Emma's Big Hit". All proceeds from the sale of the book go to the International Dyslexia Association.

Search On For Truck Thief In Yuba CountyThe search for a pickup truck thief is part of a growing trend in California. CHP officers in Yuba County say a man stole an F-250 truck in Plumas Lake. The truck was found, but officers are trying to track down the thief. Officers say thieves are targeting Super Duty trucks because they can easily be hot-wired.

Truck Loses Control And Rolls Along Highway 99 North Of GaltCalifornia Highway Patrol is investigating a crash off of Highway 99 in Sacramento County.

Getting Answers: Arrest Made In I-5 Freeway Shooting?We're asking law enforcement officers if they've made an arrest in the freeway shooting on I-5 near Richards Boulevard Monday that left one man injured. The suspect was allegedly in a white Mercedes.

Ceremony Commemorates Those Who Died In Attack On Pearl HarborLaw enforcement, along with military vets and others, participated in the ceremony held in Sacramento's Discovery Park Monday. Organizers say they don't want to lose the memory of the attack and those who lost their lives that day. Nearly 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack, propelling the country into WWII.

