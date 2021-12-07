SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a fire at home along Mellodora Drive late Tuesday morning.
The fire was first reported just before 11 a.m.
Firefighters arrived and found heavy flames coming from a two-story home.
Metro Fire onscene of a working 2 story house fire on Mellodora in Orangevale. pic.twitter.com/HtmZjP7e5n
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 7, 2021
It’s unclear how extensive the damage has been to the home. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.