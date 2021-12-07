STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a man who barricaded himself inside of a vehicle for hours in Stockton Monday evening, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Just before 7 p.m., the sheriff's office sent out a message on social media saying they were dealing with a person in distress who had barricaded himself inside of a vehicle. Deputies said they initially responded to the area after reports of someone firing gunshots into the air shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Residents were warned to avoid the area of Waterloo Road and Filbert Street.
Deputies announced around 11:15 p.m. that the man had been taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
On Tuesday, the suspect was identified by the sheriff's office as 46-year-old Pedro Dominguez. Exactly what prompted him to barricaded himself is still unclear.
Dominguez has been booked into jail and is facing charges of brandishing a weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, and resisting arrest.