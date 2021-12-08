AUBURN (CBS13) — Officers say DUI was a factor in a crash where a car ended up rolling down a steep embankment in Auburn late Tuesday night.
Auburn police say officers responded to the area of Rivergrade after a crash was reported.
At the scene, first responders found that a vehicle had rolled several times before coming to a rest 300-feet down a steep embankment.
The driver somehow managed to escape the crash with just minor injuries, officers say.
Several agencies responded to the scene along with Auburn police, including the Auburn Fire Department, Cal Fire, and California Highway Patrol. First responders were able to help the driver back up the embankment and they were then taken to the hospital.
Police say they suspect the driver was impaired by alcohol, causing the crash.
No other injuries were reported.