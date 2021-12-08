Taylor Delaine Green of Dobbins Accused Of Trying To Drown Child In CanalTaylor Delaine Green, 31, of Dobbins, also faces charges of child endangerment, resisting arrest, trying to take an officer’s gun and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the CHP said.

28 minutes ago

Suspects In Caldor Fire Denied Wrongdoing, Say They Called 911 After Seeing FlamesAttorney Mark Reichel has been representing David and Travis Smith since August and says they didn't start the fire. He says the men spotted flames near the origin in the area of Omo Ranch, south of Grizzly Flats, and called 911.

2 hours ago

Mugshot Of Deadly DUI Crash Suspect ReleasedThe Washoe County Sheriff's Department has released the booking photo of Michael Kelley, the man accused of driving drunk and killing a family of four in Nevada County.

2 hours ago

Q&Answers: First Responders Dealing With Incidents Involving KidsFirst responders, some with children, often respond to incidents involving children. Champlain Mindi Russell talked with us about how first responders are able to cope with these situations.

2 hours ago

Scott Peterson Dodges Death Penalty, Resentenced To Life In PrisonPeterson was prepared to speak, something Peterson didn’t do during his initial trial and sentencing, Harris said, but Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo didn’t allow it.

3 hours ago