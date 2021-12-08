STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been shot and killed by Stockton police officers after he allegedly fired at police outside of a police facility.
The shooting happened in the parking lot in front of the Stockton Police Department Operations Building at 22 E. Market Street, according to a police department statement. Police say the man arrived at the parking lot and began shooting. Police then shot the man, hitting him. Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the man deceased.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The incident is now under investigation.
No further information is available.