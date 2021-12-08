Cancer Survivor Spreading Word About Targeted Treatment That Stopped DiseaseIt's been a long three years of doctor visits, surgeries, and multiple rounds of chemotherapy for 63-year-old Peter Romero. What started as colon cancer in 2018 eventually lead to spots on his liver. But Romero says he found a therapy that worked and he's determined to let other cancer patients know about it.

25 minutes ago

Stockton Police Chief Says Officers Forced To Fire At GunmanThe shooter was shot and killed after he reportedly charged at officer with his gun, Stockton PD Chief Scott Jones said. He said incidents like this are increasing nationwide.

50 minutes ago

Investigation Underway After Stockton Cops Shoot Gunman Outside Police HeadquartersThe shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the police facility on E. Market Street. Police say the man started shooting while in the front of the building. Officers then shot the man several times, killing him.

1 hour ago

Driver Suspected Of DUI In I-80 Crash Driver Released From Hospital, Booked in JailWe are getting our first look at the booking photo for Michael Kelley, the man charged with murder in a tragic alleged wrong-way DUI crash that killed four members of a Sacramento County family on Interstate 80 near Donner Summit last month.

1 hour ago

Two Laguna Creek High Students Accused Of Making Threats Against SchoolThe female student was arrested and cited with a misdemeanor charge of disturbing a public school. The 16-year-old male student was arrested and cited for threatening public officials, and public employees and preventing them from performing their duties.

2 hours ago