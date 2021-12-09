CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Highway 99

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — All lanes are back open along southbound Highway 99 after a crash clogged traffic Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. near Dillard Road, south of Elk Grove.

READ MORE: Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig and a sedan appear to have been involved.

READ MORE: Smoke From Large Cardboard Dumpster Fire Outside Sacramento Amazon Warehouse Prompts Evacuation

Caltrans said all southbound lanes were blocked just south of Dillard Road. The lanes were cleared by around 7:15 a.m., but traffic remains backed up to Elk Grove.

MORE NEWS: Food Waste Becomes California's Newest Climate Change Target

Drivers should expect heavy delays through the area for the time being.