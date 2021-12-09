SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — All lanes are back open along southbound Highway 99 after a crash clogged traffic Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. near Dillard Road, south of Elk Grove.
#TrafficAlert FINAL UPDATE @SacCountyCA: ALL lanes OPEN on SB SR-99 near Dillard Rd. Expect delays from earlier incident. #KnowBeforeYouGo @TheCityofSac @CHPSouthSac @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF @SSD_SouthOps @CosumnesFire @CityofElkGrove @GaltPolice @CaltransDist10 @CityofGalt pic.twitter.com/gzU5bb6lv1
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 9, 2021
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig and a sedan appear to have been involved.
Caltrans said all southbound lanes were blocked just south of Dillard Road. The lanes were cleared by around 7:15 a.m., but traffic remains backed up to Elk Grove.
Drivers should expect heavy delays through the area for the time being.