LINCOLN (CBS13) — Lincoln High School was locked down after a report of a weapon on campus Thursday.
The Western Placer Unified School District sent an alert to parents to notify them about the situation. Officials said, around 11:20 a.m., students reported what appeared to be a gun in the cafeteria.
No weapon was located point and no students have been arrested, police say.
Students were secured in classrooms, the district said. Lincoln police said there were no reports of injuries.
Parents were urged to stay away from campus for the duration fo the lockdown.