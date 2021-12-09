CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California.

Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

Snow levels are expected to start around the 7000-8000’ level, but will lower down to the 3000-5000’ range overnight. Forecasters say the heaviest snow is expected from midnight to noon Thursday.

Several smaller mountain passes – including Ebbetts, Monitor and Sonora – have closed ahead of the storm.

Dry weather will return Friday into Saturday, but temperatures are also expected to dip below freezing in some valley spots overnight.

A high-impact storm is then expected to roll in Sunday and linger through Tuesday.

Forecasters say this next system is expected to be fairly cold, with the snow level expected to be on the low side.