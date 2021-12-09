SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A large dumpster fire outside an Amazon warehouse in Sacramento prompted the building to evacuate Thursday morning.
Sacramento Fire officials say the incident was reported just after 6 a.m.
Firefighters got to the scene and found a large dumpster full of cardboard had caught fire outside of the Amazon building along the 4900 block of W. Elkhorn Boulevard.
With smoke drifting into the building, workers evacuated. No injuries have been reported.
Exactly what started the dumpster fire is unclear at this point.