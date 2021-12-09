SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A short chase in south Sacramento ended with a passenger getting detained but the driver getting away, police say.
The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Sacramento police say officers tried to pull over a suspect for an undisclosed reason, but the driver wouldn't yield.
Just after the chase started, a passenger got out of the car. Officers quickly detained that passenger.
The suspect continued on, leading officers down Interstate 5. Police say they broke off the chase in the area of Peltier Road, however.
No other information about the chase, including a description of the suspect, has been released.