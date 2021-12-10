LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — With the continued cold weather and the expected storm coming this weekend, Northstar, Heavenly, and Kirkwood Ski Resorts are planning to open their doors.

The ski resorts compiled a list of need-to-know information for anyone looking to spend their weekend in the snow.

Northstar

The Big Springs Gondola will begin loading at 8:30 a.m. and the Arrow Express and Vista Express lifts will open at 9 a.m. As far as open trails, the Skid Trail, Lumberjack, and Lower Main Street will all be open via the Vista Express lift.

As for your dining options at Northstar, the Lodge at Big Springs will be open.

Heavenly

The Aerial Tramway, Gunbarrel Express, Patsy’s Chair, and Powderbowl Express will all begin loading at 8:30 a.m., with skiing open on Patsy’s and Maggie’s trails.

For dining, Tamarack Lodge, Café Blue, Stein’s, and California Lodge will all be open to eat at.

Kirkwood

Chair 5, or Solitude, will begin loading at 9 a.m., with Outlaw trail open for skiing and riding for the weekend.

Wall Bar, K Bar, Monte Wolf’s, and the General Store will all be open for dining and any other needs you may have.

Additionally, all resorts will require face coverings for guests in indoor spaces, including restaurants, lodging properties, restrooms, and rental and retail spaces.

Guests ages 12 and over will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to dine at our indoor, on-mountain cafeteria-style restaurants. This requirement includes those guests 12 and over in our ski and ride school programs that include lunch.

Guests should book reservations for on-hill dining via our EpicMix app or via the resort website. This year, reservations will be available beginning the day before, so it’s easy to plan your weekend.