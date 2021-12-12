CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants to empower private citizens to enforce a ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the state.

Newsom’s proposal is similar to a Texas law that outlaws abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday allowed Texas’ abortion law to stay in effect while it is challenged in court.

Saturday, Newsom said he would use the same idea to enforce a ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons in California.

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle dismissed Newsom’s proposal as grandstanding for a possible run for president.

