DAVIS (CBS13) – The two young men arrested on suspicion of participating in organized retail thefts that hit drug stores in Davis and Woodland are being charged with multiple felonies, the district attorney’s office says.
Dorian Adams, a 19, and Taveon Thompson, 18, were arrested back on Dec. 9 by Davis police.
Prosecutors allege that the pair were involved in a series of thefts at CVS and Walgreens stores in Davis and Woodland.
The thefts have been a part of a pattern of crime across Northern California. Groups of suspects have been hitting drug stores, stuffing whatever they could inside of bags and then taking off.
On Monday, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office announced a criminal complaint of organized retail theft against Adams and Thompson.
Adams has posted his $50,000 bail while Thompson remains in custody. Both men, who are from Antioch, are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.