Drivers Ignoring Risks And Driving Through Flooded Del Paso BoulevardLive on TV, a driver took their car through deep water and up onto the sidewalk in Sacramento where an intersection has flooded. Authorities warn of the dangers of driving through standing water.

1 hour ago

Homeless Residents Take Advantage Of City Hall Lobby To Stay DryThe continuous rain is making it hard for those experiencing homelessness to stay dry, so some of them have gone to city hall, where they're being allowed to wait out the storm tonight.

1 hour ago

Car Hits Fire Hydrant In FolsomThe car hit the hydrant at E. Bidwell Street and Blue Ravine Road. The driver took off on foot, say authorities.

1 hour ago

Men Accused Of Starting Caldor Fire To Bail Out Around Midnight MondayThe father and son are facing five felony charges to which they have pled not guilty.

1 hour ago

1 Person Dead After Driving Car Into Tree In Rancho CordovaSacramento Metro Fire Department says the driver crash into a tree at Douglas Road and Sunrise Boulevard. Rancho Cordova police are investigating.

1 hour ago