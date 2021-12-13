SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A couple convicted of an abuse case that led to a young boy’s death has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
Jessica Prater and Adam Caldwell were convicted back in November. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office says Prater and her 5-year-old son Zachary Prater-Stokes had moved into Caldwell's house back in 2016. Prosecutors say Caldwell and Prater then began to physically and psychologically abuse the boy.
In June 2016, Prater called 911 and reported that her son had allegedly swallowed some water in a bathtub and was unresponsive. First responders noted how the boy was found clothed and dry in a bedroom.
The boy was rushed to the hospital but never regained consciousness, prosecutors say. He was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy showed that the boy had suffered extensive abuse, with his death being caused by blunt force injuries and water submersion.
Prater was convicted on first-degree murder and child abuse charges. Caldwell was convicted on second-degree murder and child assault causing death charges.
Both Prater and Caldwell have now been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.