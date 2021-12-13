Chain Controls In Effect In Sierra As Snow Piles UpForecasters are expecting four inches of snow to accumulate on the ground each hour tonight in the Sierra, making roads slick. Velena Jones has the details.

6 minutes ago

Storm Forces Closure Of Northern California RoadsThe heavy rain and snow have led to multiple road closures due, in part, to mudslides.

10 minutes ago

Storm Watch: Storm Brings Lots Of Rain To Valley, Snow To Sierra; More To ComeThe storm continues to drench the Sacramento area. In the last three months, we've had as much rainfall as we did in all of 2020. Forecasters say we're not done yet.

13 minutes ago

California Company Thinks Prototype Electric Storage Device Could Spark More Solar UseGreen technology is powering the future, but storing it is more expensive than creating it. Now one local engineer has come up with a solution that is affordable and accessible for small businesses and homeowners - and it fits in your garage.

4 hours ago

Monday Afternoon Forecast - Dec. 13, 2021Find out what kind of weather we're expecting the rest of the week.

5 hours ago