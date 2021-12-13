A home that was under construction has collapsed,
Photos tweeted by the Sacramento Fire Department show the roof of the home, which was covered in shingles and siding, lying partly on the floor of the home and partly leaning up against the side of the unfinished walls.
Incident info: Two-Story residential home under construction collapsed just before 2pm on the 700 Block of Harris Ave. No injuries occurred. pic.twitter.com/dLo3hZSkPk
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) December 13, 2021
The Fire Department says the collapse happened just before 2 p.m. along the 700 block of Harris Avenue.
No one was injured in the incident. Strong winds have been moving through the Sacramento region, knocking down trees and power lines.