SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County is being plagued by power outages as a storm rolls through the region on Monday.
As of 12:20 p.m., SMUD’s outage map shows a total of 29,013 customers who are without power.READ MORE: California Brings Back Indoor Mask Mandate As COVID-19 Cases Surge After Thanksgiving
Two separate incidents make up the bulk of outages: Citrus Heights with 13,112 customers out and 11,940 customers out in the Elk Grove area.READ MORE: Sacramento Company Bets Prototype Electric Storage Device Could Spark More Solar Use
There are several other outages all across Sacramento county, ranging from over a dozen customers without power to hundreds.
SMUD crews are busy dealing with the outages and are trying to restore power as fast as possible.MORE NEWS: Man, 44, In Custody At San Joaquin County Jail Found Unresponsive In Cell, Dies