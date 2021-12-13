CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County is being plagued by power outages as a storm rolls through the region on Monday.

As of 12:20 p.m., SMUD’s outage map shows a total of 29,013 customers who are without power.

Two separate incidents make up the bulk of outages: Citrus Heights with 13,112 customers out and 11,940 customers out in the Elk Grove area.

There are several other outages all across Sacramento county, ranging from over a dozen customers without power to hundreds.

SMUD crews are busy dealing with the outages and are trying to restore power as fast as possible.

