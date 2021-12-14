SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A power substation in Downtown Sacramento caught fire late Tuesday morning, sending up a large column of smoke that could be seen for miles.
The scene is at the substation near H and 7th streets, next to the historic Old Folsom Powerhouse.
Sacramento Fire crews are at the scene dealing with the flames. Firefighters have extinguished a small interior fire, but a battle against flames in the yard of the substation is still ongoing.
No injuries have been reported, Sacramento Fire says.
Power is out in a six-block radius around the area and traffic signals are out. SMUD crews are at the scene helping with the incident.
With the power being out, the sheriff’s department says the nearby Sacramento County Jail has been placed on lockdown for staff and inmate safety.
Several streets in the area – 5th and H heading east on H, and 6th and I heading north on 6th – are closed to traffic. Light rail service has also been impacted, prompting a bus bridge for the Gold Line between the Sacramento Valley Station and 13th Street Station, as well for the Blue Line north between 13th Street and Arden/Del Paso stations.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear at this point.
