STOCKTON (CBS13) — The alleged driver wanted for a Stockton hit-and-run that left a man dead back in July has been arrested.
Stockton police say the original incident happened back on July 25 around 6 p.m. A 40-year-old man was struck by a vehicle along the 400 block of South San Joaquin Street that day.READ MORE: I-80, Highway 50 Back Open In Sierra; Another Cold Storm On The Way
Officers say the man was rushed to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.READ MORE: Weather, Water Supply Issues Complicate Battle Against Fire In Lodi
Detectives were able to get a description of the vehicle that struck the man, but they have still been trying to develop information about the driver.
Last week, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 70-year-old Guillermo Sotolongo and he was arrested.MORE NEWS: Sierra Snow Brings Blizzard-Like Conditions
Sotolongo has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of murder, police say.