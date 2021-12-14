COLFAX (CBS13) – The overnight storm left its mark by dumping several feet of snow in Northern California.

Sergey Ivchanko and his family were trekking to the low country from Sacramento to take advantage of the winter coat that’s fallen over Colfax.

He’ll take this shovel and pack snow into a truck and bring it back to the valley, so he can give his niece and nephew a winter wonderland at home.

“My family did it when I was a kid,” he said.

Across Placer County, a handful of schools had to close Tuesday because of the slick roads. The drive up I-80 turned quickly from slick rain to heavy snow.

Nancy Flynn, a nurse on the night shift, said the commute Monday night was treacherous.

“It wasn’t plowed and it was dark and stormy, she said.

I-80 Tuesday was back open to truckers — good news for Mills Flat Lumber Co. in Colfax. It’s a hardware store that needed an early morning delivery.

“And they came early this morning,” said Melinda, a store employee.

Just in time, as the snow has ice melt, snow shovels and sleds flew off store shelves.

“It just happens this time of year,” Melinda said.

Downed power lines and white-out conditions were the main issues.

Hundreds of truckers had to pull over, some for hours, when I-80 was shut down in both directions.