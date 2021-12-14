COLFAX (CBS13) — Interstate 80 and Highway 50 are still seeing closures Tuesday morning in the high country as a significant snowstorm moves in.

Caltrans says I-80 is closed from the junction Highway 174 in Colfax to the Nevada State Line. Downed power lines are the main issue, along with the whiteout conditions that have popped up at times during the storm.

Chains are also required from Truckee to Nyack on I-80.

Highway 50 is closed 3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers as Caltrans crews do avalanche control.

Good Samaritans stopped by down tree on Hwy50 hopped out and grabbed their chainsaws. They are now clearing tree from road. WB 50 Few miles East of Placerville ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@at_clausen⁩ ⁦⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/piGP0xgusk — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) December 14, 2021

While the storm is dissipating over the valley, the snow is expected to intensify through the morning in the Sierra. The snow level is expected to be 1,500-2000’, with 2-3’ more of snow expected above the 5000’ level.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra region until 10 p.m. Tuesday, but heavy snow is only expected through around 2 p.m. Snow showers are still expected through the afternoon, however.

Another cold storm is also expected to hit Northern California starting Wednesday and lasting through Thursday. Forecasts show that the snow level could be even lower with this next round – possibly down to the 500-2,500’ level.