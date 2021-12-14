RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man found shot several times in Rancho Cordova on Monday evening died.
Rancho Cordova police say officers responded to the 2000 block of West La Loma Drive a little after 7 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots.
At the scene, officers found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers started life-saving measures, but medics soon pronounced him dead.
Crime Scene Investigators have since responded and have gathered evidence and interviewed possible witnesses. No suspect information has been released at this point, and exactly what led up to the man being shot is unclear.
The name of the man has also not yet been released.