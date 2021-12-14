TURLOCK (CBS13) — Turlock shelter pets looking for their forever homes just got a big assist.
All pet adoptions from the City of Turlock Animal Shelter will now be free during the month of December.
The Turlock Poker Room is sponsoring all of the adoption fees, the shelter says.
Dog adoptions include spaying or neutering, rabies vaccination, first vaccines, a microchip, and a City of Turlock license for residents in town. Cat adoptions include spaying or neutering and a microchip as well.
Prospective animal parents will need to have proof of home ownership or rental agreement.
Pets available for adoption at the Turlock shelter can be seen on their Facebook page or at Petharbor.com.