Raw: Snow Falling Along I-80 Near NyackThe Sierra has received a dumping of snow in the last few days and flakes continue to fall near Nyack in Placer County.

2 hours ago

Next Round Of Storm Expected To Bring High WindsWe'll get a break from the wind in the valley, then things will pick up around 1 p.m. and we'll see strong gusts, mainly between 4-10 p.m., Cody Stark says.

3 hours ago

Portion Of Downtown Sacramento Remains In Dark After SMUD Substation FireA portion of Downtown Sacramento remains in darkness Wednesday morning after a massive power outage left homes, government buildings and businesses without power.

3 hours ago

Foothills And Sierra Expected To Receive Dumping Of Snow Over Next 24 HoursA winter storm warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday (12/15) and will last until Wednesday. The foothills are expected receive two feet of snow. Travelers on I-80 and Highway 50 should expect major delays on the roadways.

3 hours ago

Version Of Homeless Plan Passes In SacramentoAfter a marathon meeting, the Sacramento City Council failed to pass a resolution brought forward by Mayor Darrell Steinberg regarding the towing of vehicles that homeless people live in. Instead, a resolution passed with significant changes from its original proposal.

10 hours ago