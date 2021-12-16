UC Davis Dining Services Payroll Affected By Global CyberattackThe Dining Commons at UC Davis is being impacted by a cyberattack that could impact workers' paychecks. The Dining Services Department uses a program called Kronos for its timecards. That company is currently being hit hard by a global ransomware attack, taking all of its services offline. UC Davis says it means as many as 1,200 employees will not be able to submit their time cards. They're working on figuring out a plan so that the workers will still get paid.

