SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The driver of a big rig died after the vehicle overturned and crashed in the area of Del Paso Road and I-5 Thursday morning, Sacramento police confirmed.
A CBS13 photographer on the scene said the truck cab and trailer were upside down. The crash forced a road closure in the area for several hours.
The driver of the big rig was only described as an adult man. His name has not yet been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No further information has been provided by the police.